Clovis Unified ends COVID contact tracing, quarantine protocols for students

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- As COVID cases continue to drop in Fresno County, Clovis Unified is relaxing its quarantine protocols for students and ending contact tracing.

District officials say if a student is exposed to a case at home and they don't have symptoms, they can continue to go to class.

Parents will also no longer be alerted each time their child has been exposed to a COVID case.

The district will also stop requiring surveillance testing ahead of dances or other extracurricular activities.

"This allows us to now really move toward an 'if you are sick, stay home. if you are not sick, you are in school,'" said Clovis Unified spokesperson Kelly Avants.

The district will continue offering no-cost COVID-19 testing.

The end to contact tracing is effective immediately.

