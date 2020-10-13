education

Clovis Unified parents given 2 learning options for elementary students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified will soon hear back from the state on its waiver application that could allow for some in-person instruction.

A questionnaire was sent to parents on Friday, offering two options. The first is a hybrid model, where a student would spend part of their class time in person and the other half at home.

The second is the online model, which students would continue distance learning from home full time.

Each of the 34 elementary schools will have specific return plans that fit their campus needs.

For those who choose to return, students will go through screenings before coming onto campus and have their temperature checked.

During Monday's parent forum, at least two health officials with children in the district said they would send their children back to school.

"One of the most common questions, I was surprised we didn't a question about this, is if I would send my child to school? I get it at a lot of meetings. I get it from friends. Absolutely," said David Luchini with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

"When we review these plans, we put in mind if my child was going through these steps to get to the school. And also our friends and family that are staff in schools. We keep that all in mind when we're reviewing these plans. So absolutely, I would have no problem about sending my child to school in Clovis Unified based on the guidance and the plans they have in place," Luchini added.

Families that choose hybrid in-person learning will have half-day schedules with two and a half hours of instruction.

Wednesdays would be on Zoom for everyone allowing for teacher planning.

If the county stays in the red tier on Tuesday, Clovis Unified will look at allowing secondary grades, like middle school and high schools, to come back as well.
