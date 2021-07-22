3 Coalinga football coaches fired for 'physical misconduct' with player, district says

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three coaches at Coalinga-Huron Unified were fired after what the district called "inappropriate physical contact with a football player."One of those coaches, Joshua Boger, spoke to Action News Wednesday.He has been a football and wrestling coach for about seven years.He said he disputes the district's version of the incident that occurred last spring.Boger said it was an "isolated event" of "horseplay" with a football player during a water break.While he admits he took the rough-housing too far, he believes the other two coaches did not deserve to be let go."It was one of those joking around with almost a buddy. I've known this kid for a really long time, and it was just taken too far by myself and on both ends. And when it came to light and was reported, I was like, I did that, I messed up. The other two coaches, staff members, they knew nothing about it," Boger said.The former coach said there was no intention to hurt the player.Coalinga-Huron Unified said it conducted an internal review and hired an outside investigator to determine its findings. The district also stated, "this abusive coaching style violates district policy."Pre-season football practices are still on schedule while the district looks to replace the terminated coaches.No criminal charges have been filed.