cockfighting

3 people arrested in cockfighting bust in Tulare County

EMBED <>More Videos

Three people arrested in cockfighting bust

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in custody following a cockfighting bust in Tulare County.

Deputies were called to an orchard off Road 192 and Avenue 160 near the Woodville Labor camp to check on a suspicious car yesterday afternoon.

When deputies arrived, multiple cars sped off.

At the scene deputies found evidence of cockfighting taking place.

County Animal Control came to the scene to handle loose roosters in the area.

Those in custody will now face animal cruelty charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilleanimal crueltyarrestanimal abuseanimalcockfightinganimalscustody
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COCKFIGHTING
1 arrested after deputies bust rooster fight in Strathmore
Dozens of roosters found dead after deputies bust Orosi fight ring
1 arrested and over 300 animals found during cockfight ring bust
Several Marijuana plants and cockfighting roosters found in Delhi drug bust
TOP STORIES
Police identify man shot and killed in central Fresno
Historic SCOTUS confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson: LIVE
Man dies from gunshot wound at Merced County gas station
Funeral to be held for longtime Fowler mayor Monday
Warm-up on the way, possible record-breaking heat
More than 500 workers on strike at Chevron refinery in NorCal
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Show More
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Family holds vigil for 8-year-old Sophia Mason
Family of 1-year-old diagnosed with cerebral palsy raising awareness
Pedestrian killed in crash near Mendota, CHP says
Disney closes Shanghai park as COVID-19 cases surge
More TOP STORIES News