3 people arrested in cockfighting bust in Tulare County

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in custody following a cockfighting bust in Tulare County.Deputies were called to an orchard off Road 192 and Avenue 160 near the Woodville Labor camp to check on a suspicious car yesterday afternoon.When deputies arrived, multiple cars sped off.At the scene deputies found evidence of cockfighting taking place.County Animal Control came to the scene to handle loose roosters in the area.Those in custody will now face animal cruelty charges.