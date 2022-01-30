business

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf opens its first Valley location in NE Fresno

The popular coffee chain's new store is located in the Park Crossing shopping center off Friant Road and Fresno Street.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Saturday, a popular coffee chain opened its first Fresno location.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is located in the Park Crossing shopping center off Friant Road and Fresno Street in northeast Fresno.

"I've been waiting for this day for many years," exclaimed Shaundon Allen. "I'm serious!"

It wasn't Allen's or Laura Poochigian's first time at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Before this location opened, the closest shop they'd go to was near Pismo Beach.

"I actually have my gift card that I've had for a long time," said Allen.

Saturday was certainly not their last time at the new coffee shop.

"Now that it's just right down the road - super pumped. We're going to be regulars," Poochigian said.

It's loyal customers like Poochigian and Allen that brought the coffee chain to Fresno.

"The demand, the name - we want people to become familiar with our product and our name," said Kelly Newell, general manager. "It's not like our competitors."

According to Newell, the shop offers a unique coffee and tea experience with high-quality products.

"The taste is just rich and pure," she said. "It's not combined with a bunch of other chemicals."

Newell adds that it's a taste that can turn new customers into regulars -- such as Megan Flores.

"I love the teas," said Flores. "I love the good mixture between the coffee and the teas. So I like to switch it up a little bit."

The owner said he plans to continue expanding across Central California, with a Madera location set to open later next month.

