budget cuts

Rally held in downtown Fresno to protest state budget cuts

Protesters said they are concerned that spending cuts could trickle down to local programs and leave many without a job.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A downtown Fresno rally was organized on Tuesday to bring awareness to a $202 billion budget recently signed by the governor.

Protesters said they are concerned that spending cuts could trickle down to local programs and leave many without a job.

About 100 vehicles, most honking and colorfully decorated with positive messages, drove through downtown during the lunch hour.

The car rally caravan was made up mostly of frontline workers, teachers, and community advocates to protest state budget cuts and to demand state leaders invest in communities suffering from social injustice.

"Cuts to social service program, cuts to housing, cuts to schools, these are services that are relied upon by the community. These services are going to lead to workers that provide these services to lose jobs," said organizer Riley Talford.

California is facing a $54 billion deficit brought on by the coronavirus pandemic

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a budget that aims to close the shortfall, in part by cutting billions of dollars in spending on state services and worker salaries.

"We know what happened last time during budget cuts, where there were cuts throughout. People lost homes, lost jobs, families broke apart., businesses vanished and never came back," said Talford.

Tuesday's rally was organized by the Commit to Equity program, with similar events held in other big cities across the state.

Protesters worry that the new budget may cut a number of programs that many families depend on, including health care and child care.

To help solve the budget crisis, protesters are calling on leaders in Sacramento to tax the privileged.

Cities like San Francisco, Sacramento, and Los Angeles held similar rallies on Tuesday as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financefresnogavin newsombudgetbudget cutscalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUDGET CUTS
Protesters clash with police on day of NYPD budget cut vote
Fresno residents call for more funding for parks, community centers
Fresno Fire may remain understaffed due to budget constraints
Mayor announces $39 million shortfall for Fresno's budget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
32-year-old Fresno man accused of raping 12-year-old girl after meeting her on online apps
Gov. Newsom: Changes to California's stay at home order on Wednesday
Fresno murder suspect dies after shootout with SoCal authorities, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
CA considering releasing more inmates early amid COVID-19 outbreaks
'Golden State Killer' pleads guilty to 13 murders, dozens of rapes across California
Human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier
Show More
COVID-19 cases among Fresno County's youth are up 30%
Minor League Baseball 2020 season canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic
Visalia Unified wants Black Lives Matter signs removed from high school fence
507 inmates at Fresno County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19
State Superintendent holds hearing on school police reforms
More TOP STORIES News