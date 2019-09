YOSEMITE, Calif. (KFSN) -- With Half Dome as a backdrop, more than 40 people were sworn in as United States Citizens at Yosemite National Park Thursday morning.They accepted their certificates at the Glacier Point Amphitheater.As they looked down beautiful Yosemite Valley, they recited the Oath of Allegiance, read by Fresno Field Office Director Lynn Feldman.The naturalization ceremony was one of over 315 nationwide, welcoming in a total of 34,300 new Americans.Citizenship Day has been celebrated every year since 1952 when President Harry Truman put it into law.Congratulations to all of our newest citizens!