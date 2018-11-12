VETERANS DAY

99th Fresno Veterans Day parade, largest in the country

EMBED </>More Videos

The country's biggest Veterans Day parade took to the streets of downtown Fresno Monday morning. Central Valley veterans got a starring role in the 99th annual Fresno parade honori

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The country's biggest Veterans Day parade took to the streets of downtown Fresno Monday morning.

Central Valley veterans got a starring role in the 99th annual Fresno parade honoring veterans.

The Air Force got top billing this year, and they embraced the crowd all the way along the route.

"You know, everybody comes out to support the veterans. they're waving flags and they're taking pictures. We just enjoy it. It's just very much a lot of fun," said Air Force National Guard Jerry Gragg.

Thousands of people lined the streets, waved flags, and cheered for the men and women in uniform.

"Very important. Trying to teach my kids the same thing. Growing up, being proud to be Americans," Jose Ruiz said.

Pride filled the veterans who just came to watch, including one who told us he felt compelled to come this year because the giant parade sends a message nationwide.

"I think it raises awareness to the whole nation that the military needs to be supported," California Army National Guard Jerry Barsoom said.

At least on this day, on the streets of downtown Fresno, the support was overwhelming and the appreciation sincere.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsveterans dayveteransparadeFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VETERANS DAY
Special Veterans Day for Sanger Purple Heart recipient celebrating 100th Birthday
Denny's honors veterans with free grand slam
Hundreds attend Clovis Veterans Memorial District pancake breakfast and car show
SPCA holding Veterans Day adoption promotion special
More veterans day
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
California fires: How to help victims of wildfires across the state
Fiesta Navideña Promises Food, Fashion and Mariachis
Hundreds attend Clovis Veterans Memorial District pancake breakfast and car show
SPCA holding Veterans Day adoption promotion special
More Community & Events
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Consumer Watch: Are all-weather tires all you need?
Man who shot Madera Co. Sheriff Sgt. identified
Suicidal former Fresno PD Captain shot by officers
Tulare native who headed House Intelligence Committee staff has died
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Woolsey Fire burns 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Show More
Kerman family clinging onto their faith after home and church destroyed in wildfire
Couple loses home in Camp Fire, husband finds wedding ring survived flames
Agoura Hills restaurant gives meals to firefighters battling Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire's containment increases to 15 percent
Woolsey Fire more than doubles in size in 24 hours; 2 dead in Southern California
More News