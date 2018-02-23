ABC30 COMMUNITY

Bowl for Kids' Sake


Dress up like your favorite Hollywood star and Bowl for Kids' Sake. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California is hosting several events in the Central Valley where you can bowl, raise funds, and win prizes.

Proceeds will help the non-profit continue its mission of pairing up mentors with children who need role models.

The first Bowl For Kids' Sake event kicks off in Fresno on March 17th. ABC30 is a proud sponsor.

Fresno
March 17th, 12 pm - 2pm (Sat)@Bowlero Fresno
March 17th, 4pm - 6pm (Sat)@Bowlero Fresno

April 21st, 12pm -2pm (Sat)@Bowlero Fresno
April 21st, 4pm - 6pm (Sat)@Bowlero Fresno

Madera
April 14th, 12pm -2pm (Sat)@Bowlero Fresno

Clovis

May 12th, at 12 pm - 2 pm (Sat)@Bowlero Clovis

Visalia/Hanford
May 19th, 4pm - 6pm (Sat)@Bowlero Visalia

Sign up here http://www.bigs.org/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc30 communitygood newsFresnoClovisMaderaVisaliaHanford
ABC30 COMMUNITY
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Your Weekend
Valley Focus: Warnors Theater Celebrates 90 Years
Your Weekend
Fiesta Night
More abc30 community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News