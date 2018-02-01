FRESNO COUNTY

Calling all mothers! Fresno County Women's Chamber of Commerce seeking mother of the year nominations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The 2017 Fresno County Mother of the Year is nearing the end of her reign and now, the Fresno County Women's Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for this year's winner.

This is a tradition that's been honored for more than 75 years.

The committee will make their selection in April and the winner will be celebrated a month later, just in time for Mother's Day.

All nominees must be a resident of Fresno County for at least five years. There are other qualifications, which are listed on the application which you can find here.

The deadline to apply is March 29.
