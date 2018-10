EMBED >More News Videos The Central Valley Blue Star Moms are trying to make this holiday season a memorable one for our troops over seas and they need your help

The Central Valley Blue Star Moms are trying to make this holiday season a memorable one for our troops overseas and they need your help.They're collecting items for their annual Remember the Troops Package Drive at Zone 9 Brewing in Clovis.The Remember our Troops Package Drive is going on until Nov. 11.For more information visit: http://cvbluestarmoms.org/