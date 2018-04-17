FRESNO

Central Valley Community Bank hosting free shredding event

Central Valley Community Bank is hosting their 12th annual free shredding event Tuesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Central Valley Community Bank is hosting their 12th annual free shredding event Tuesday.

People are encouraged to bring any documents with important information to the event so they can be properly disposed of. The event is taking place from nine to noon at in the Fig Garden Village.

If you miss this one then there are close to 15 other events you can attend around the valley later this month or next month.

2018 Central Valley Community Bank Shredding Campaign
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
(Unless Otherwise Noted)

Fresno County

Tuesday, April 17
Fresno, Ca
Fig Garden Shopping Center NE Parking Lot
(559) 221-2760

Wednesday, April 18
1pm-3pm
Prather, Ca
29430 Auberry Road
(559) 855-4100

Thursday, April 19
Clovis, Ca
600 Pollasky Avenue
(559) 323-3480

Tuesday, May 8
9am-11am
Kerman, Ca
360 South Madera Avenue
(559) 842-2265



Tuesday, May 8
1pm-3pm
Downtown Fresno
N Street at Capitol Street - Between Exhibit Hall & Galleria
(559) 268-6806

Tuesday, May 15
Clovis, Ca
1795 Herndon Avenue, Suite 101
(559) 323-2200

Madera County

Wednesday, April 18
9am-11am
Madera, Ca
1919 Howard Road
(559) 673-0395

Tuesday, April 10
Oakhurst, Ca
40004 Highway 41, Suite 101
(559) 642-2265

Merced County

Wednesday, April 11
Merced, Ca
3337 G Street, Suite B
(209) 725-2820

Tulare County

Tuesday, April 24
Mission Oaks, Ca
5412 Avenida de los Robles
(559) 730-2851

Wednesday, May 9
9am-11am
Downtown Visalia
Buckman-Mitchell, Inc. Financial & Insurance Services
500 North Santa Fe Street
(559) 625-8733

Wednesday, May 9
1pm-3pm
Exeter, Ca
Pine & F. Street, Southwest Corner
(559) 594-9919
