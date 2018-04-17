Central Valley Community Bank hosting free shredding event

Central Valley Community Bank is hosting their 12th annual free shredding event Tuesday.People are encouraged to bring any documents with important information to the event so they can be properly disposed of. The event is taking place from nine to noon at in the Fig Garden Village.If you miss this one then there are close to 15 other events you can attend around the valley later this month or next month.9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.(Unless Otherwise Noted)Tuesday, April 17Fresno, CaFig Garden Shopping Center NE Parking Lot(559) 221-2760Wednesday, April 181pm-3pmPrather, Ca29430 Auberry Road(559) 855-4100Thursday, April 19Clovis, Ca600 Pollasky Avenue(559) 323-3480Tuesday, May 89am-11amKerman, Ca360 South Madera Avenue(559) 842-2265Tuesday, May 81pm-3pmDowntown FresnoN Street at Capitol Street - Between Exhibit Hall & Galleria(559) 268-6806Tuesday, May 15Clovis, Ca1795 Herndon Avenue, Suite 101(559) 323-2200Wednesday, April 189am-11amMadera, Ca1919 Howard Road(559) 673-0395Tuesday, April 10Oakhurst, Ca40004 Highway 41, Suite 101(559) 642-2265Wednesday, April 11Merced, Ca3337 G Street, Suite B(209) 725-2820Tuesday, April 24Mission Oaks, Ca5412 Avenida de los Robles(559) 730-2851Wednesday, May 99am-11amDowntown VisaliaBuckman-Mitchell, Inc. Financial & Insurance Services500 North Santa Fe Street(559) 625-8733Wednesday, May 91pm-3pmExeter, CaPine & F. Street, Southwest Corner(559) 594-9919