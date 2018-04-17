Central Valley Community Bank hosting free shredding event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Central Valley Community Bank is hosting their 12th annual free shredding event Tuesday.
People are encouraged to bring any documents with important information to the event so they can be properly disposed of. The event is taking place from nine to noon at in the Fig Garden Village.
If you miss this one then there are close to 15 other events you can attend around the valley later this month or next month.
2018 Central Valley Community Bank Shredding Campaign
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
(Unless Otherwise Noted)
Fresno County
Tuesday, April 17
Fresno, Ca
Fig Garden Shopping Center NE Parking Lot
(559) 221-2760
Wednesday, April 18
1pm-3pm
Prather, Ca
29430 Auberry Road
(559) 855-4100
Thursday, April 19
Clovis, Ca
600 Pollasky Avenue
(559) 323-3480
Tuesday, May 8
9am-11am
Kerman, Ca
360 South Madera Avenue
(559) 842-2265
Tuesday, May 8
1pm-3pm
Downtown Fresno
N Street at Capitol Street - Between Exhibit Hall & Galleria
(559) 268-6806
Tuesday, May 15
Clovis, Ca
1795 Herndon Avenue, Suite 101
(559) 323-2200
Madera County
Wednesday, April 18
9am-11am
Madera, Ca
1919 Howard Road
(559) 673-0395
Tuesday, April 10
Oakhurst, Ca
40004 Highway 41, Suite 101
(559) 642-2265
Merced County
Wednesday, April 11
Merced, Ca
3337 G Street, Suite B
(209) 725-2820
Tulare County
Tuesday, April 24
Mission Oaks, Ca
5412 Avenida de los Robles
(559) 730-2851
Wednesday, May 9
9am-11am
Downtown Visalia
Buckman-Mitchell, Inc. Financial & Insurance Services
500 North Santa Fe Street
(559) 625-8733
Wednesday, May 9
1pm-3pm
Exeter, Ca
Pine & F. Street, Southwest Corner
(559) 594-9919