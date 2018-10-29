China Peak looking to hire hundreds of employees for the winter season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --China Peak Resort is gearing up to hire over 300 employees to keep the resort running through the winter season.
Katrina Cross, the Human Resource Supervisor, said the 2017-2018 winter season was rough but they are hopeful.
"In the ski industry you have to go into every winter like it's going to be your best winter. So just because last winter wasn't great to us doesn't mean this winter won't be fantastic," Cross explained.
There are not too many signs pointing to a wet season, however, there is a silver lining.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, Central California has an equal chance to see above or below normal amounts of rain and snow.
Cross explained there are looking to hire people in dozens of different departments.
"Everything from cashiering, equipment operating, hotel staff, inside and outside if you love to ski and if you've never skied we have a job for you," she said.
Cross plan on being at the job fair to scout out potential employees.
"I'm looking for someone who wants to do something new, that is friendly, and is energetic and is looking for a fun experience," Cross explained.
She said last year they were not able to bring on all the people they hired last year, because the lack of snow, but is encouraging people to show up and apply for a job.
"I don't want people to worry, take a chance and come out," she sad. "More than likely you will get your chance to work".
The job fair is being held at the Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis on November 2, and 3, starting at 9 a.m. each day.
Another job fair will be held on November 17, at China Peak Resort.
Another job fair will be held on November 17, at China Peak Resort.