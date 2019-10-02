Construction on senior housing begins at Campus Pointe near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Square at Campus Pointe has quickly become a Fresno favorite among diners and folks who want to catch a movie."It's pretty. There's palm trees, (it's) open. You can hang out with friends you meet up here," said Sydney Keysaw.While some spaces remain vacant, one new addition to the plaza has now been completed. Fresno State will open The Kennel and sell books and Bulldog apparel there.South of the development, construction crews are preparing the infrastructure for a new living space for seniors where 142 units will be built."It's for active seniors, so people who are down-sizing maybe their houses but not their lives. So to come here and be so close to all of these amazing activities and restaurants," said Tracy Kashian.The vision has always been to create housing for Fresno State students, working professionals and seniors.For those who enjoy the vibe Campus Pointe offers, some provided a wish list on what comes next."I don't think there's a single shopping place here so I think places to shop. It's all food, a movie theater and entertainment but definitely some shopping places," said Megan Rice.Once the senior center is complete in the spring of 2021, Kashian expects work to begin on a new hotel which will be located next door.