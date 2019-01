Tonight kicks off a week long fundraiser in downtown #Visalia, benefiting 3 businesses destroyed in a fire. The community is rallying together to raise money to help Mama K’s, Cafe 225 & Acapulco Jewlers get back on their feet. How you can get involved tonight on @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/HWBZVFZLBY — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) January 21, 2019

Walking down Main Street in Downtown Visalia you can still smell the burnt remains of three businesses destroyed by fire "It's kinda heart breaking to see the places that I once loved are now burnt down," said Iris Cantrel.What was once Cafe 225 Acapulco Jewelers is now a row of boarded up store fronts."It was a difficult time right near Christmas and all these people lost their jobs right on the spot," said Paul Laufer.The fire broke out Dec. 26 and at one point flames were so massive the entire block was threatened.A vantage point from a nearby garage shows the devastation and what seems like a long road to recover."It's a very caring community and in times of trouble people come together," said Alphedio Marcelino.Downtown Visalians are working to take care of their own."It feels like every restaurant every place is a part of Visalia and its so amazing to see the community come together like this," said Cantrel.Throughout the week nearby establishments like the Fox Theatre across the street will host events or specials with proceeds benefiting the three Main Street businesses."As Visalians were very proud of our downtown area it was very sad," Marcelino said.Many new businesses in the area that are hosting specials as well to raise fund for fire relief. GoFundMe page has also been set for those who would like to help. For more information please contact info@downtownvisalia.com or (559) 732-7737