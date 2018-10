A night of music and dancing in Downtown Fresno turned into a record breaker!The New Monsanto Band filled Chukchansi Park with the party vibe for Fiesta NightA record 500 people attended the sold-out benefit for Centro La Familia, including a head-turning guest who's already ready for Dia De Los Muertos.ABC30 sponsored the event and Action News reporter Vanessa Vasconcelos served as one of the emcees.