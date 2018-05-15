FRESNO

Community Food Bank holding benefit dinner to help people in the community with food insecurities

In California, one in eight people struggle with hunger-- this includes the Central Valley. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In California, one in eight people struggle with hunger-- this includes the Central Valley.

The Community Food Bank is hosting their Empty Bowls, Full Hearts Benefit Dinner this week to help those who struggle with food insecurity. Guests receive a ceramic bowl handmade by students from different schools.

Each empty bowl represents someone who struggles with hunger.

The event will take place this Thursday at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Hall. There will be wine tasting, dinner, and a silent auction.

Tickets are on sale now for $70 a person and Action News Reporter Gilbert Magallon will be the master of ceremonies for the event.

To reserve your tickets, contact Renée Nuanes at 559-237-3663 ext. 127 or rnuanes@communityfoodbank.net.
