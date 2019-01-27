EVENTS

Food truck gives vegans a taste of southern cooking at Tioga Sequoia 'Vegan Brews and BBQ'

EMBED </>More Videos

Food truck gives vegans a taste of southern cooking

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A popular food truck gave vegans a taste of southern cooking in Fresno.

On their way to Sacramento, Southern Fried Vegan reached out to Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company asking if they can stop by and serve up some soul food, including vegan mac and cheese and mashed potatoes.

Employees say the food truck immediately posted their menu and the event really took off.

Tioga Sequoia says they are planning to incorporate vegan options into more of their events, including Street Eats next week simply because of the popularity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventseventsfoodtacosveganFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EVENTS
Graffiti artists display their talent at sixth annual Bizare Fest
Sway to Kelly Clarkson or sculpt a glass heart for your Valentine this weekend
Jurassic period comes to life in prehistoric exhibit at Fresno Fairgrounds
Third annual Toy-Anime Comic Con comes to Fresno
More events
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Graffiti artists display their talent at sixth annual Bizare Fest
Hundreds come out for Fresno Grizzlies job fair at Chukchansi Park
'7Rings' and other things that got Fresno talking on Twitter
One of the world's largest online magic retailers is located in Fresno
More Community & Events
Top Stories
'Brighter days come after the dark ones:' brother stands by paralyzed 13-year-old
Former Fresno Grizzlies owner dies in car crash in Oregon
Police search for suspects that robbed liquor store twice in two weeks
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to fully reopen Tuesday
Man arrested after allegedly stealing 3,000 Xanax tablets
Garage goes up in flames in Central Fresno
20 dead in bomb attack at Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
Show More
UPDATE: Police in Virginia arrest suspect in Louisiana shooting that killed 5
Peter Magowan, instrumental SF Giants leader, dies at age 76
Burglars hit 3 Visalia businesses in 45 minutes
Fisherman finds grenade, drives to Taco Bell before calling 911: Police
'Black Panther,' 'A Star Is Born' up for SAG Awards' top honor
More News