Food truck gives vegans a taste of southern cooking

A popular food truck gave vegans a taste of southern cooking in Fresno.On their way to Sacramento, Southern Fried Vegan reached out to Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company asking if they can stop by and serve up some soul food, including vegan mac and cheese and mashed potatoes.Employees say the food truck immediately posted their menu and the event really took off.Tioga Sequoia says they are planning to incorporate vegan options into more of their events, including Street Eats next week simply because of the popularity.