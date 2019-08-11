community

Fresno Ideaworks to host free coding workshops for kids, age 7 to 17

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An international organization now has roots in the Central Valley.

The Fresno Ideaworks organization plans to host CoderDojo on the second and fourth Saturday of every month.

Kids from the ages of 7 to 17 will spend a couple of hours learning how to code. Coordinators say the experience is more like a club, and less like a class.

"When I say interest I don't mean an interest in writing computer programs I mean because coding isn't just about computer programs it can be making web pages, it can be just solving problems," said Dan Ozerian.

The classes are free, but the organization accepts donations. The next event will take place on August 24th.

