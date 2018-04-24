CLOVIS RODEO

Grey's Anatomy actor comes to Clovis Rodeo Grounds for charity

Dozens of cowboys saddled up at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds this morning raising money for the "James Pickens, Jr. Charity Foundation". (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Roping is based on speed.

But on Tuesday morning it was more than just how fast a team can rope a steer.

Teams entered to help raise money for the "James Pickens, Jr. Foundation". You may know James Pickens, Jr. As Dr. Richard Webber on the ABC TV drama Grey's Anatomy.

"There are two charities in particular, the Cowboy Camp for Kids, where my good friend and his wife started about 20 years ago. They bring inner city kids up about an hour north of Los Angeles. He's got about 30 acres on a ranch and they ride horses," said Pickens. "The other one is hands for hope, it started as an after school program."

From pro-am to opening roping, Pickens is looking to raise $50,000. With some of that money being donated to the Clovis Rodeo Foundation.

"We support youth and nonprofits. We give a lot back to the FFA programs, Clovis schools as well as others," says Clovis Rodeo Assciation President Gary Bower.

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo world champs Kaleb Driggers and his roping partner came to help reach that $50,000 goal.

"To be able to come to support a charity event is just a good feeling."
