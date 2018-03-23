FRESNO

Internet sensation and makeup artist Jeffree Star coming to Fashion Fair for store opening

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Makeup artist and social influencer Jeffree Star will be on site for a special meet and greet with shoppers for the opening of the new Morphe store.


Guests will enjoy artistry stations, music and shoppers can score a trio of full-sized "babe faves" and "dope" tote bag, while supplies last, when they spend $75 or more. Morphe is set to open this Saturday, March 24 starting at 10 a.m.

If you want to meet Star make sure to get there early. Officials are expecting 2,000 to 5,000 people in attendance from all over California.


Morphe, a beauty brand for the makeup obsessed, was born in 2008 among the artists and influencers in Los Angeles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscelebrityinternetfresno's fashion fair mallfresnoFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News