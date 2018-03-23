Internet sensation and makeup artist Jeffree Star coming to Fashion Fair for store opening

Picking out my outfit for this weekends @MorpheBrushes store opening 🔥 Can’t wait to see everyone! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 22, 2018

Don’t miss your chance to meet the one and only @JeffreeStar at the Grand Opening of @MorpheBrushes this Saturday, March 24! Click here for details: https://t.co/qGCksZ12Wg #MorpheFresno pic.twitter.com/6hFYB7zZjx — Fashion Fair (@ShopFashionFair) March 22, 2018

Makeup artist and social influencer Jeffree Star will be on site for a special meet and greet with shoppers for the opening of the new Morphe store.Guests will enjoy artistry stations, music and shoppers can score a trio of full-sized "babe faves" and "dope" tote bag, while supplies last, when they spend $75 or more. Morphe is set to open this Saturday, March 24 starting at 10 a.m.If you want to meet Star make sure to get there early. Officials are expecting 2,000 to 5,000 people in attendance from all over California.Morphe, a beauty brand for the makeup obsessed, was born in 2008 among the artists and influencers in Los Angeles.