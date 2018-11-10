BLOOD DRIVE

Local Business owner celebrates his first year being open with special fundraiser for veterans

Vincent Houle invited people to put on their workout out gear and pay $10 to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Vincent Houle is the owner of Level 7 Fitness in Clovis.

On Saturday he held a fitness fundraising event for veterans at his gym on Gettysburg Avenue.

"I've been fortunate enough to make it a year most businesses don't and so I decided I wanted to give back to the community that gave me a shot to do that," said Houle.

The owner also had a van from the Central California Blood Center there for people to donate blood.
