Local Business owner celebrates his first year being open with special fundraiser for veterans

Vincent Houle is the owner of Level 7 Fitness in Clovis.On Saturday he held a fitness fundraising event for veterans at his gym on Gettysburg Avenue.Houle invited people to put on their workout out gear and pay $10 to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project."I've been fortunate enough to make it a year most businesses don't and so I decided I wanted to give back to the community that gave me a shot to do that," said Houle.The owner also had a van from the Central California Blood Center there for people to donate blood.