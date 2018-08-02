Margot on 'Millionaire'

Action News anchor Margot Kim is spending her weekend representing ABC30 for a great cause.She was invited by the game show "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" to take part in "Play It Forward." It's a week-long special series of shows, dedicated to help community causes.Margot is in Las Vegas to tape the show with host, Chris Harrison, and her winnings will be donated to the Marjaree Mason Center.Margot's husband Jason is on set as well. He will be one of her lifelines.How much she wins for the local shelter will be revealed when her game airs, in the fall.