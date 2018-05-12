RIVER PARK

May is motorcycle safety awareness month

Local law enforcement agencies teamed up to reduce the number of deadly and injury collisions involving motorcyclists. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Local law enforcement agencies teamed up to reduce the number of deadly and injury collisions involving motorcyclists in the Central Valley.

Fresno CHP held a safety day at River Park Shopping Center.

They had safety presentations along with riding equipment and motorcycle safety checks to promote safe driving.

"With that, you want to have the proper clothing, we're actually out here giving away reflective outer clothing and gear because sometimes motorcycle riders do wear dark clothing, to actually see those individuals," said CHP PIO Victor Taylor.

CHP also showed the public how to change lanes safely on their motorcycles.
