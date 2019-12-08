community

New home taking shape for Fresno family

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- What was once an abandoned gas station lot is taking shape into a new home for a Fresno family.

Habitat for Humanity's Fresno Chapter, in partnership with Bank of America, sponsors a handful of families every year to receive a new home.

The soon-to-be residents currently live in a substandard two-bedroom home with only one working stove with their four children.

Saturday, the walls were raised for the new home, and the bank contributed a $20,000 grant to help fund the project.

"The opportunity to not only fund them financially, but we also have the opportunity to come alongside and actually work with them and see our dollars go to use and also help steward those dollars with them," said market manager, Marisa Moore.

Earlier this year, the city of Fresno demolished the gas station and fixed up the lot to hold houses.

The families receiving the homes all play a part in the building of their future home.
