Old Town Clovis getting ready to host peachiest party around

One of Old Town Clovis' most beloved annual events is back. Friday night it's all about the peach at the farmer's market peach party.The event will feature different peach-inspired dishes from salsa to pizza. Chefs from the Institute of Technology Culinary Academy will also be doing cooking demos with the fruit.More than 30 certified producers will be at the event and will create peach-inspired dishes.The peach party will take place Friday night in Old Town Clovis from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.