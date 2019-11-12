Parents and students reflect on annual Veterans Day Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students were out of school today and many gathered at the annual Veterans Day parade to learn a valuable lesson.Anna Marie has attended the parade since she was a kid and says she never misses it."My dad used to bring us when we were little," said Anna Marie Rudino. "Then I brought my kids when they were little for my dad because he's a World War II veteran. He's no longer with us."Now she brings her grandkids every year, to remind them why we set aside this important day."We come for grandpa Frank, so they can see," said Anna Marie. "We explain to them what it's about, why they have the flags, what's the flag for, why they have the metals.""I think it's more about representing and showing them how to honor our veterans and show them how they served and what they did for our country," said parade attendee Sandy Holt.This was the 100th marching of the Fresno Veterans Day Parade. It's one of the largest of it's kind in the country.