Sailors flock to Huntington Lake for High Sierra Regatta

HUNTINGTON LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of sailors are heading to Huntington Lake this weekend to take advantage of the high water levels and compete in the 2019 High Sierra Regatta sailboat race.
The race has been around for more than 60 years.
"We run it two weekends every year, and it's put on by the Fresno Yacht Club with an assist from China Peak," said High Sierra Regatta Chairman Bob Comstock.
Comstock says a regatta is a set of sailboat races. The winner each year gets a trophy.
"In a weekend we sail three races. Then you race around the lake, typically about five or six different buoys around the lake. Whoever gets to the finish line first wins," explained Comstock.
According to the chairman, the first weekend of racing typically has 150 boats and the second weekend usually has 80 to 100 boats.
The first weekend of races was held July 13 and 14, but if you're interested in watching the second weekend, the first race starts Saturday at 10:55 a.m. and is followed by Race 2 and 3.
