events

Sailors flock to Huntington Lake for High Sierra Regatta

By
HUNTINGTON LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of sailors are heading to Huntington Lake this weekend to take advantage of the high water levels and compete in the 2019 High Sierra Regatta sailboat race.

The race has been around for more than 60 years.

"We run it two weekends every year, and it's put on by the Fresno Yacht Club with an assist from China Peak," said High Sierra Regatta Chairman Bob Comstock.

Comstock says a regatta is a set of sailboat races. The winner each year gets a trophy.

"In a weekend we sail three races. Then you race around the lake, typically about five or six different buoys around the lake. Whoever gets to the finish line first wins," explained Comstock.

According to the chairman, the first weekend of racing typically has 150 boats and the second weekend usually has 80 to 100 boats.

The first weekend of races was held July 13 and 14, but if you're interested in watching the second weekend, the first race starts Saturday at 10:55 a.m. and is followed by Race 2 and 3.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshuntington lakechina peaksailingeventsregatta
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
25th annual Pole Vaulting Championship in Clovis
Some familiar creatures have a new home at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Crews work through heat to bring big Fourth of July shows
5th annual Maternity Fair happening in Clovis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News