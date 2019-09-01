Teens impacted by cancer share messages of hope through art at Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Twenty teens who have been impacted by cancer went to Woodward Park to share their messages of hope on Saturday.Some of the teens are cancer survivors, and others have either lost a parent from cancer or have a parent currently fighting it.The teens worked hand-in-hand with local Fresno artists to design and paint four new park benches at the Art of Life Healing Garden.Program director Kellie Moore says each table will have different messages to bring hope to someone's life"All messages of hope, so that is the purpose of the Art of Life healing garden in general is we want to bring hope to everyone," Moore said. "At some point in life whether impacted by cancer or not we all need a place to go to find hope and healing."The new tabletops and benches will be revealed along with five other pieces of art on September 12th.