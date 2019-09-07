Valley Focus: What to Expect at 30th Civil War Revisited

Take a trip back in time as Fresno Historical Society celebrates the 30th Civil War Revisited.Elizabeth Laval is the new President of Fresno Historical Society.She joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios on September 5, 2019. Laval is the great-granddaughter of photographer Pop Laval who capturedthousands of images from the central valley in the early and mid-1900s. She talked about her vision for Fresno Historical Society and what's new at this year'sCivil War Revisited October 19-20. Families can meet battle reenactors, period craftspersons and actors portraying historical figures including Abe Lincoln. Civil War Revisitedis the largest signature event of its kind west of the Mississippi.$10 Adult / $6 Child (children under 5 are free)