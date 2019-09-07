valley focus

Valley Focus: What to Expect at 30th Civil War Revisited

By Aurora Diaz
Take a trip back in time as Fresno Historical Society celebrates the 30th Civil War Revisited.

Elizabeth Laval is the new President of Fresno Historical Society.

She joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios on September 5, 2019. Laval is the great-granddaughter of photographer Pop Laval who captured

thousands of images from the central valley in the early and mid-1900s. She talked about her vision for Fresno Historical Society and what's new at this year's

Civil War Revisited October 19-20. Families can meet battle reenactors, period craftspersons and actors portraying historical figures including Abe Lincoln. Civil War Revisited

is the largest signature event of its kind west of the Mississippi.

https://www.civilwarrevisited.org/

ADMISSION PRICES:

$10 Adult / $6 Child (children under 5 are free)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvalley focuseventscommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: Movies For Everyone at Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival
Valley Focus: Honoring Women While Helping Survivors of Abuse
Valley Focus: 'Luau of Love' benefits foster children
Valley Focus: $15 Dental Work Putting Smiles on Faces
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare County sheriff's sergeant arrested for domestic violence
Woman says suspect shot at her home while attempting to attack wife
Kingsburg toddler surprises organ donor to celebrate successful transplant
Man arrested for kidnapping, other attempted abductions in northeast Fresno
Family remembers Visalia murder victim, suspect arrested
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Man accused of killing Tulare Co. dairy farmer appears in court
Show More
Arizona woman dies after falling more than 500 feet while climbing Half Dome
Fight breaks out after Clovis East and Sanger High football game
Visalia father arrested, charged after toddler is fatally shot in head
Fresno State's Victor E. Bulldog out 4-6 weeks after sustaining injury
1st known vaping-associated death reported in LA County
More TOP STORIES News