FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley native and former Fresno State Bulldog Aaron Judge had a special visit with patients at Valley Children's Hospital on Friday.Valley Children's sent us these pictures of his visit.He hung out at the bedside of some of the kids and spent time in the Child Life Playroom.He toured the inpatient unit of the Pediatric Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. He also met with members of the medical team.According to the Valley Children's Facebook page, everyone was moved by his visit and they thanked Judge for brightening the kid's day.