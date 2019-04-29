Spring 'Wine Walk' and 'Whiskey Lounge' to take place in Old Town Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The streets of Old Town Clovis will fill up with food and drinks this weekend.Businesses there are hosting the Spring Wine Walk and Whiskey Lounge.Several wineries will offer their latest varieties, and local restaurants will have food tastings.Tickets are on sale now. They are $40 in advance.It gets you a commemorative wine glass and a punch card to keep track of what you sample.The event is on Saturday at 5 p.m.