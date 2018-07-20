Your Weekend

Fulton Live
Support local musicians this Friday during Fulton Live.
Several artists will take the stage at different venues in Downtown Fresno.
Some locations include the Bitwise Hive, Tioga Sequoia, and The Chicken Shack, where "JJ Brown" will be playing at 7 pm.
Baskin-Robbins Grand Opening
Cool off with ice cream this Saturday at Baskin-Robbins in Fresno at 3183 West Shaw Avenue.
It's their grand opening.
Get $1.50 ice cream scoops, plus you'll see live entertainment, and there will be a prize wheel.
The fun starts at noon and runs until 4 pm. The ribbon cutting is at 1 pm.
Wiffle Ball Fundraiser
Get the family together for a fun day of whiffle ball in Lemoore.
All ages are welcomed.
It's being held in Lemoore at the Kings Lion Complex.
It's $150 per team. Games start at 8 am.
Proceeds from this event go to the "Lemoore Arsenal" girls soccer team. It will help them travel to different tournaments.
Contact Richard Guzman at 559-772-9715 or 559-802-7009 for more information.
Autism Eats Fundraiser
Wear your favorite luau shirt and head to BJ's Restaurant in Fresno to help raise money for Autism Eats.
This event is sponsored by the California Autism Center and Learning Group.
It's an inclusive, non-judgemental experience for families.
Staff from the center will be available to play with the kids.
It event starts at 10:30 am and runs through 12:30. People must purchase tickets in advance here.
Merced Art Hop
In the north valley, let your creativity run wild at Art Hop on Saturday.
The theme is Art for Environment.
This is an event the whole family can enjoy live music and activities.
It starts at 5.
Enzo's Table Food Trucks
Let your taste buds tingle this sunday at Enzo's Table.
Several food trucks will serve up delicious and savory treats.
Many of the cooks use Enzo's Table produce and olive oil.
Vendor opening hours vary, but some will open as early as 10:30.
