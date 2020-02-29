Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Zoorassic Park is back at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular attraction is returning to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

Zoorassic Park is coming back for a limited time this spring and summer.

The zoo is going back in time - way back - to when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

Zoo-goers get to observe lifelike creatures that move and make sounds.

It truly is a unique opportunity for families to check out these giant beasts in their prehistoric landscape.

Tory Josserand brought her kids Friday to experience the new attraction and see how dinosaurs may have looked millions of years ago.

Following last year's successful run, zoo officials decided to bring the exhibit back in 2020 but switched out many of the dinosaurs and added guided tours and an interactive experience for children.

"We have our triceratops, stegosaurus and T-rex and two real common to California are the sabertooth and direwolves," said Austin Miller of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

A big fan favorite with the kids is the dilophosaurus - but be careful! You might get wet. It sprays water.

Zoorassic Park runs through July and tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for kids. It's a separate fee within the zoo.
