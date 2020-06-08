Homicide investigation underway after inmate found dead at Corcoran prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide after an inmate was found dead at California State Prison, Corcoran.Detectives say officers found Antonio Vasquez, 27, unresponsive, covered by a blanket during a security check around 10 p.m. on Saturday.Emergency crews tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.Vasquez was serving a 22-year sentence for second-degree attempted murder.His cellmate, Adrian Madrigal, 31, is a suspect in the homicide. He was sentenced to more than 33 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.Madrigal has been moved to segregated housing while the investigation continues.