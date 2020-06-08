FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide after an inmate was found dead at California State Prison, Corcoran.
Detectives say officers found Antonio Vasquez, 27, unresponsive, covered by a blanket during a security check around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Emergency crews tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Vasquez was serving a 22-year sentence for second-degree attempted murder.
His cellmate, Adrian Madrigal, 31, is a suspect in the homicide. He was sentenced to more than 33 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.
Madrigal has been moved to segregated housing while the investigation continues.
Homicide investigation underway after inmate found dead at Corcoran prison
Authorities are investigating a homicide after an inmate was killed at California State Prison, Corcoran.
HOMICIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News