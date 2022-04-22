Dine and Dish

Dine and Dish: The Craft House in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Craft House is a place where they craft cool creations you can enjoy with craft beer.

"Yeah, I've never found anywhere around here that's kind of comparable to it, so it's good," says James Turner.

The Bourbon Meat Monster is a beast to behold.

"Two smashed patties, double cheese, some bacon, pulled pork bacon, bourbon glaze, some IPA mustard, onion rings," says chef Ashlee Torres.

The idea is to smash everything down before you can take a bite. That bourbon glaze seals the deal.

Torres is always trying something new in the kitchen.

"It's nice to not have somebody over your shoulder," she said. "We get a lot of free range to do whatever we want."

Owner Greg Wilson once asked Ashlee to come up with an oversized sandwich.

"She came to me with this sourdough layered, roast beef, deep-fried chicken sandwich, which is on our menu today," he said. "It's called the Scooby Doo."

As for those stellar Yelp ratings, Greg doesn't read them. He prefers to visit tables.

"This is personal," he said. "When somebody comes in, they could've gone anywhere else and they showed up here."

The Thai Shrimp tacos are among their top sellers.

"Siracha aioli, deep-fried shrimp, spicy peanut sauce," Torres said.

A taste that's both sweet and spicy.

Torres also makes a vegan version of the taco using jack fruit.

The Craft House offers several vegan options, which are extremely popular.
