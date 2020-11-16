FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents and workers who have been affected by the Creek Fire can now apply for benefits through Disaster CalFresh.
You're eligible for the benefits if you had to spend money on lodging because of the wildfire, lost food or money from not working, or had to spend money because of damage to your home or business.
RELATED: Here's how Creek Fire victims can apply for aid from FEMA
The application process begins on Monday, November 16 and ends Friday, November 20.
To apply, you can call CalFresh at 1-877-600-1377 or apply online by clicking here.
Residents affected by Creek Fire can apply for Disaster CalFresh benefits. Here's how
CREEK FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More