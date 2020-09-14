Creek Fire: "It's just so smoky" Fresno resident shares experience of living in smoke-filled Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno resident is sharing her experience on what it's like living in a city filled with smoke from the Creek Fire and other wildfires burning along the west coast.In the video, Valerie Salcedo filmed herself outside and you could see the thick smoke behind her. She said the air looked like it was filled with fog, but reiterated that it is smoke from the flames.The Creek Fire started on Friday, September 4, and quickly charred more than 200,000 acres of Fresno and Madera counties and forced over 45,000 people to evacuate."It's ashy and smoky everywhere," Salcedo said in the video. "I don't go anywhere without wearing a mask, our cars are very dusty and white from ash particles everywhere."The Creek Fire is currently 212,744 acres as of Monday morning with 10% containment