Creek Fire

Video taken Monday morning in Shaver Lake shows businesses still standing

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A video taken Monday Morning in Shaver Lake shows businesses like The Hungry Hut and Ken's Market still standing as the Creek Fire rages nearby.

Clark Sumner with American Ambulance took the video on Monday morning at 10:15 AM on his way home after working for two days at the Creek Fire. In the video, he shows structures standing that had been rumored to be damaged by the blaze.

The fire had burned over 75,000 acres at the time of the video.

