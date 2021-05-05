society

Cressman's General Store in Fresno County unveils newly painted sign

The store's owners say they are planning on welcoming customers back in some capacity as the summer approaches.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fixture in the Fresno County mountains is taking steps toward rebuilding following the devastating Creek Fire.

Cressman's General Store in Pine Ridge has unveiled its freshly painted signs and buildings along Tollhouse Road.

The business has been closed since the Creek Fire destroyed it last September.

They expect to announce their modified business plans in the weeks to come.

