ARMED ROBBERY

Customers volunteer to guard food market robbed at gunpoint

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers volunteer to guard food market robbed at gunpoint

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At the Cedar Food Market in Southeast Fresno, everyone is treated like family.

It's why customers are volunteering to guard this mom-and-pop shop shaken by two armed robberies.

"I just live right here, and I always look out for her," said Dina Marquez.

Dina Marquez has been a long-time friend of the business owner.

She was inside Sunday night moments before a man in a hooded sweatshirt walked in with a gun.

He pointed it first at two customers, before turning to the owner, forcing her to hand over the cash.

"It's kind of mean that someone would take advantage of her like that. Especially a person that nice. She really is that nice," Marquez said.

The business owner didn't want to speak on camera but told us this is the second time in a week the same man has robbed her.

Neighbors say she routinely offers food and drinks to the homeless and likely would have helped the suspect too if he had just asked.

"It's pretty sad when people have to do that to another person. It's hard these days to run a business. Let alone by yourself," Marquez said.

Police say the suspect was wearing a red bandana and had several very distinctive tattoos.

If not just detectives, customers say they're looking out for the robber too.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberycustomerFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARMED ROBBERY
Police search for suspects who robbed a Central Fresno liquor store at gunpoint
Armed robber suspect steals cash from Central Fresno food market
Three armed suspects rob liquor store, bullet grazes worker
Shocking video shows armed robbery in Tulare County
More armed robbery
Top Stories
Overnight freeze could create dangerous road conditions, including black ice
Police search for suspects who robbed a Central Fresno liquor store at gunpoint
California, 15 other states sue President Trump over emergency declaration
Protests erupt over President Trump's emergency declaration
Police say people trapped on ride at SeaWorld in San Diego
Portion of Highway 59 closes due to flooding
Weather closes part of Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park
Man arrested in fatal 3-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno to face manslaughter charges
Show More
New bill could eliminate speed limit on I-5, Hwy 99
Fresno's first resale store for kids' clothes to open soon
18 trillion gallons of water soak Calif. during February storms
Snow levels reach lower elevations in Madera County
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
More News