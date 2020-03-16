power outage

More than 2,000 customers without power in eastern, western parts of Valley, utilities say

PG&E says more than 1,300 of their customers lost power in the Coalinga area just before 6:00 am.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several hundred utility customers are without power in the eastern and western parts of the Valley on Monday morning, Pacific Gas and Electric and Southern California Edison reported.

PG&E says more than 1,300 of their customers lost power in the Coalinga area just before 6:00 am.

Crews were sent to assess the cause of the outage. PG&E says power is expected to be restored by 9:00 am.

Southern California Edison also reported an outage near Shaver Lake and Camp Edison, affecting more than 700 of its customers.

The outage was reported around 6:00 a.m. and is expected to be restored at 9:30 am.

Southern California Edison also reported an outage near Shaver Lake and Camp Edison, affecting more than 700 of its customers.



The cause of the outages is unknown at this time, but a storm has moved in from the west, causing rain and winds. Track weather conditions here.

For the latest updates on the PG&E outage, click here.

For the latest updates on the SoCal Edison outage, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coalingashaver lakepower outage
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
Power restored after central Fresno garage fire
Power outage a possible factor in northeast Fresno car accident
Motorcyclist nearly crashes into downed power line after driver hits pole and takes off
Lack of power in North Fork and Madera County forced multiple school closures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for CA seniors to self-isolate, bars to close
Hwy 41/Hwy 46 junction reopened after fatal crash involving semi truck
Central CA coronavirus cases
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Man shot several times outside northeast Fresno apartment complex
Wall Street trading halted after Dow plunges 2,250 points at open
Show More
Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, authorities searching for man and woman
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Coronavirus: 1st dose to be delivered in clinical trial of vaccine
Second person in Tulare County tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News