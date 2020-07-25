2 arrested for deadly Madera County crash

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives have determined a deadly crash in Madera County was intentional.Two people have been arrested on murder charges after 31-year-old Travis Balthazar of O'Neals was found dead on Road 224 near Grandma's Place early Thursday morning.CHP officers initially began a hit-and-run investigation and later that morning found a white Acura sedan in the Kerckhoff reservoir.Officials say they discovered evidence that the crash was intentional and turned the investigation over to the Madera County Sheriff's Office for a homicide investigation.Danielle Cook and Christopher Robesky of North Fork are now in custody for Balthazar's murder.A motive for the deadly collision has not been released.