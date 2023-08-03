A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Tulare County.

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Tulare County.

It happened just after 10 pm Wednesday on Avenue 328 and Road 112, just outside Visalia.

The California Highway Patrol says a pickup truck and the motorcycle were heading in opposite directions on Avenue 328 when the 38-year-old driver of the truck turned onto Road 112.

The truck crossed in front of the motorcycle rider, which then crashed into the side of the truck.

The 55-year-old rider from Visalia was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.