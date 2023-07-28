Suspect arrested in shooting that left man dead in Ivanhoe, deputies say

IVANHOE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Tulare County this week.
The shooting happened Monday night near Avenue 327 and Road 158.
Deputies found 34-year-old Antonio Tapia Jr. shot multiple times.
He was declared dead at the scene.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Ismar Ambriz is facing a homicide charge.
Investigators say they identified him as a suspect following several searches in Ivanhoe.
The investigation is still active.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.