Suspect arrested in shooting that left man dead in Ivanhoe, deputies say

IVANHOE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Tulare County this week.

The shooting happened Monday night near Avenue 327 and Road 158.

Deputies found 34-year-old Antonio Tapia Jr. shot multiple times.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Ismar Ambriz is facing a homicide charge.

Investigators say they identified him as a suspect following several searches in Ivanhoe.

The investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.