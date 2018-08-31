TULARE COUNTY

Deputies arrest Tulare County court employee for stealing over $1,000 from coworkers

EMBED </>More Videos

People started to notice missing money in late May, and that's when the sheriff's office started their investigation.

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Melody Montijo has only worked at the Tulare County Superior Court in Porterville for a year.

During that time, authorities say she was stealing cash from her co-worker's purses.

People started to notice missing money in late May, and that's when the sheriff's office started their investigation.

"We've never had a problem like this in the past," said Tulare County Superior Court Presiding Judge Brett Hillman. "I think employees do feel secure here, I guess that's why they left their property available."

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Montijo was caught stealing on surveillance.

They used bait money, sophisticated equipment, and SmartWater technology as part of their investigation.



Since it was introduced at the sheriff's office last year, SmartWater, the odorless, invisible and traceable liquid has been placed on hundreds of pieces of agricultural equipment and led to the arrest of a handful of ag thieves in the county.

In this case, SmartWater was applied to the bait cash.

The sheriff's office says Montijo took it and deposited it into an ATM, but detectives recovered it through a search warrant.

They say the SmartWater on it matches the liquid found on her body when she was arrested on Thursday.

"We're disappointed that a court employee was implicated but we're certainly grateful to the county sheriff for pursuing their investigation and locating a suspect," Hillman said. "It's hard on employee morale when thefts are going on within the courthouse in employee areas."

Montijo is accused of stealing more than $1,000.

The sheriff's office says she also confessed to the series of crimes.

Montijo is currently out on bail but has been placed on administrative leave from her job.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftmoneyarresttulare countyPorterville
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE COUNTY
Porterville police officer arrested for annoying or molesting a minor resigns
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
One of Tulare County's top 10 most wanted fugitives now behind bars
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
Teen in custody after selling and distributing cannabis to two teens in Tulare County
More tulare county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News