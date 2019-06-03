Madera Co. deputies recover body from Eastman Lake believed to be missing man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County Sheriff's deputies believe they found the body of a missing 41-year-old man who disappeared Friday morning.Authorities recovered the body floating in Eastman Lake, roughly 300 feet from shore Sunday at around 11 a.m. It is about 1.5 miles from where Antoine Williams' car was found crashed into a tree.Positive identification is pending as well as the cause of death; however, investigators say the body appeared to have no signs of trauma.Authorities say it is unclear why Williams, a Texas native, was in the area.A search began Friday after Williams' car was found crashed, but Williams was not at the scene. Investigators believe the crash had occurred a few hours earlier.Investigators say surveillance cameras showed a white pickup truck driving toward the crash site at around 5 a.m. Friday, before driving away a few minutes later.Williams' personal belongings and his cell phone were found in the car by deputies.If you have any information, you're asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770.