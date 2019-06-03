body found

Madera Co. deputies recover body from Eastman Lake believed to be missing man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County Sheriff's deputies believe they found the body of a missing 41-year-old man who disappeared Friday morning.

Authorities recovered the body floating in Eastman Lake, roughly 300 feet from shore Sunday at around 11 a.m. It is about 1.5 miles from where Antoine Williams' car was found crashed into a tree.

Positive identification is pending as well as the cause of death; however, investigators say the body appeared to have no signs of trauma.

Authorities say it is unclear why Williams, a Texas native, was in the area.

A search began Friday after Williams' car was found crashed, but Williams was not at the scene. Investigators believe the crash had occurred a few hours earlier.

Investigators say surveillance cameras showed a white pickup truck driving toward the crash site at around 5 a.m. Friday, before driving away a few minutes later.

Williams' personal belongings and his cell phone were found in the car by deputies.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countymissing mancrashbody found
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
African American museum founder's cause of death revealed
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
Man jailed after girlfriend's 18-month-old nephew found dead
Texas mom, ex-boyfriend accused of abducting her found dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News