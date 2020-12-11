Congressman Devin Nunes says he has tested positive for antibodies from COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Congressman Devin Nunes shared on KMJ radio Friday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.Nunes said he has never tested positive for the virus itself but realizes he likely had it at some point due to the positive antibody test.The Republican represents California's 22nd congressional district, which is located in the San Joaquin Valley and includes portions of Tulare and Fresno Counties.He said he recently donated blood and encouraged others to do so as well, especially if they have recovered from COVID-19 because their plasma may help others with the virus.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration explains the use of plasma on its website: