Congressman Devin Nunes says he has tested positive for antibodies from COVID-19

Nunes said he has never tested positive for the virus itself but realizes he likely had it at some point due to the positive antibody test.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Congressman Devin Nunes shared on KMJ radio Friday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

The Republican represents California's 22nd congressional district, which is located in the San Joaquin Valley and includes portions of Tulare and Fresno Counties.

He said he recently donated blood and encouraged others to do so as well, especially if they have recovered from COVID-19 because their plasma may help others with the virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration explains the use of plasma on its website:
"Convalescent refers to anyone recovering from a disease. Plasma is the yellow, liquid part of blood that contains antibodies. Antibodies are proteins made by the body in response to infections. Convalescent plasma from patients who have already recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may contain antibodies against COVID-19. Giving this convalescent plasma to hospitalized people currently fighting COVID-19 may help them recover. FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma to be used in hospitalized COVID-19 patients and is being investigated for the treatment of COVID-19. Based on scientific evidence available, the FDA concluded this product may be effective in treating COVID-19 and that the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product in hospitalized COVID-19 patients."

