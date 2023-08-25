Dine and Dish: Blast & Brew in Northwest Fresno

Colorful creations come alive at Blast and Brew at Palm and Herndon in northwest Fresno.

Pizza still takes up a great deal of Chef Joseph Ramirez' time. But the restaurant's on a mission.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Colorful creations come alive at Blast and Brew at Palm and Herndon in northwest Fresno.

Pizza still takes up a great deal of Chef Joseph Ramirez' time. But the restaurant's on a mission.

"Show that the food scene in Fresno is exciting and it's all available to you at the Blast and Brews here," District manager Enrique Brambila said.

Some of the servings surprised us.

"It is our ahi tower. In here is fresh ahi, fresh cabbage, fresh mango,"

The dish is drizzled with sweet honey sriracha aioli and comes with fried wonton chips.

Shrimp goes into several dishes - like the popular mango shrimp rice bowl.

With more than 24 beers on tap, Blast and Brew started as a spot where you can have a beer and a pizza.

BBQ sauce with crispy onion straws and bacon come together to create the Rodeo Burger.

"We stack it up nice and high," Brambila said.

And the restaurant is ready to unveil its tapas menu.

"We have some delicious pesto grilled chicken skewers here," Chef Jose Ramirez said.

Or you can have some shareable steak bites.

"This is our street corn right here," Ramirez said. "You can hardly go anywhere in Fresno and not see some street corn."

Chef Ramirez also prepared fried deviled eggs.

"Flour, egg wash and then panko, then you bread'em. Get'em all nice and neat, throw'em in the fryer, fry'em up," Ramirez said.

The fried deviled eggs are prepared with a spicy sriracha aioli.

"We're always going to be working to elevate our food, which we call 'comfort elevated food," Brambilla said.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!