Dine and Dish: Lotus Kitchen in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lotus Kitchen on Cedar and Floradora in central Fresno is a spot where you can give 'Asian Cajun' cuisine a try.

"This is a classic cajun butter noodle. It consists of classic sauce, the extra sausages on the top," explained Phouvin "Kelly" Sihachack, co-owner of Lotus Kitchen.

The spice level in this tasty combination ranges from 1-10.

"If you want to go to a level spice, it will turn red. The noodles will turn red. I'll stay away from that," said Sihachack.

The impressive seafood boil has something for everyone: snow crab, shrimp, corn, and crawfish, so it was time to "mussel" up.

"We have two flavors, a classic cajun or we have our own house sauce called "The Farmer." Farmer seasoning, you're not going to get anywhere," Sihachack explained.

"Lao and Thai, we love to use ginger, galangal, kaffir lime leaves."

Their version of fish and chips is salt and pepper, shrimp, and calamari.

The Southeast Asian bone broth, known as pho, simmers in salt and seasoning for about 16 hours.

"Over here in our restaurant, we offer Thai pho," said Sihachack.

The Thai pho has a more lemony, herbal taste than the pho you normally enjoy.

Papaya salad is pounded with a pestle in a mortar.

One of the biggest sellers here are the chicken wings and sticky rice.

Larb is another traditional dish. This one mixes beef and tripe.

